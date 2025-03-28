Swiss economic outlook remains ‘robust’

The indicators on the manufacturing side reflected this positive development, the ETH Zurich economists said. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The outlook for the Swiss economy remains "robust", according to a much-followed economic indicator.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de KOF-Konjunkturbarometer hellt sich im März überraschend auf Original Read more: KOF-Konjunkturbarometer hellt sich im März überraschend auf

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The economic barometer compiled by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich rose by 1.3 points to 103.9 points in March. The February value was also revised upwards to 102.6 points.

More

More Swiss economy facing ‘high downside risks’ This content was published on The Swiss economy will continue to develop at a rather subdued pace in 2025, according to economic researchers at ETH Zurich (KOF). Read more: Swiss economy facing ‘high downside risks’

The barometer has remained above the medium-term average since the start of the year, according to ETH Zurich economists. It is also above the expectations of analysts, who had forecast a value between 101.9 and 103.0 points.

The indicators on the manufacturing side reflected this positive development, the authors said. In particular, the indicators for manufacturing, other services and construction increased.

Also, consumer demand developed positively, while the indicators for foreign demand remained unchanged.

+ Swiss economics minister ‘ready to discuss’ with US on tariffs

Within the manufacturing industry, the outlook for the general business situation, orders and production activity were more favourable than before. However, the indicators for intermediate products had to take a back seat.

More

More Swiss economy to slow for two years This content was published on Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs lowers economic growth forecasts for both this year and next. Read more: Swiss economy to slow for two years

Within the manufacturing sector, developments were mixed. While the outlook for the wood, glass, stone and earth and electrical industries worsened, paper and printing products, vehicle and mechanical engineering, chemical and pharmaceutical companies brightened.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.