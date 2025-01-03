Swiss employers reluctant to give staff pay rises

A third of employees asked for nothing, and therefore got nothing, while 14% had their request for a raise turned down, says the recruitment firm in a press release. And 11% had to change employer to obtain a better salary.
Stagnating incomes have an impact on employee satisfaction. Only 4% of those surveyed said they were “very satisfied” with their current remuneration, while 36% were “dissatisfied” with their salary, judged to be below their expectations.
Nearly half of employees surveyed plan to change jobs if they don’t get a raise by 2025. And almost three quarters of them expect to get a raise this year.
As for employers, 51% think that their employees are satisfied with their salary, while 30% are convinced of the opposite. Some 74% say they will give their employees a raise in 2025.
Robert Walters contacted 16,750 people based in Switzerland to carry out its survey.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
