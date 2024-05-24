Swiss employment trends positive in 2024

Keystone/Alessandro Della Bella

Employment in Switzerland has continued to develop positively in 2024, with more jobs being created in the year’s first quarter. Although the employment indicator fell slightly in terms of outlook, it remains positive.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The number of jobs rose by 1.8% compared to the previous year. In total, the Federal Statistical Office counted 5.48 million people in employment in Switzerland in the first quarter, according to a statement on Friday. However, the number of job vacancies fell by 9.7% to 114,300.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Both the secondary and tertiary sectors contributed to job growth. The employment trend was upwards in almost all major regions. Growth was particularly strong in central Switzerland (+3.6%). Only in Ticino (-0.2%) did employment fall slightly.

+Swiss employment rate rises in first quarter of 2024

Employment in the tertiary sector (services) rose by 2.0%. A total of 4.35 million people work in the service sector. More jobs were also created in the secondary sector (industry and construction). The number of people employed there grew by 0.7% to 1.13 million.

Seasonally adjusted, total employment increased by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter to 5.51 million. Converted into full-time positions, total employment in Switzerland would amount to 4.27 million full-time jobs. This is an increase of 1.4% compared to the previous year.

+Nine million in Switzerland? ‘Not quite yet!’ say authorities

According to the Federal Statistical Office, the outlook is still “positive”, although the indicator for employment prospects fell by 1.6% to 1.05 compared to the previous year.

The difficulties in recruiting skilled labour have decreased somewhat, the report continued. In historical comparison, however, skilled labour is still difficult to find.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe