Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss Federal Railways rated second best in Europe

Train
Travelling to the Jungfraujoch in the Bernese Alps. ¬ Keystone / Anthony Anex
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Federal Railways rated second best in Europe
Listening: Swiss Federal Railways rated second best in Europe

The best railway company in Europe is Trenitalia, according to NGO Transport and Environment (T&E). Swiss Federal Railways came second and the Czech RegioJet third. Eurostar was rated worst.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The train “is the mainstay of mobility in most European countries, a pillar of mobility that is often singled out for failure”, said Victor Thévenet, rail coordinator for the thinktank, which on Monday published a ranking of 27 companies evaluated according to criteria such as ticket prices and reliability.

With this study, Thévenet said T&E wanted to offer a comprehensive comparison framework, enabling companies to draw on good practices to move forwards and encourage states to implement more rail-friendly regulations.

+ Read more: Swiss are keenest rail users in Europe

Trenitalia, according to the NGO, offers one of the best value for money on the continent and excels in almost all categories, with the exception of the offer for travellers with bicycles.

Eight criteria were used to evaluate companies on medium- and long-distance routes, the most important of which is ticket price. Other criteria included reliability, the offer of discounts, compensation policies, the offer of night trains and bicycle spaces.

+ Swiss night trains: past, present and future

As for Eurostar, not only is it the worst company on the continent, it is also the most expensive. The prices of the SNCF Voyageurs subsidiary are double the European average and do not guarantee service quality, says T&E, which cites in particular its lack of reliability.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
371 Likes
250 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

ZH: new trial for lawyer in "cum-ex" scandal

More

New trial in Zurich for lawyer in ‘cum-ex’ scandal

This content was published on German lawyer Eckart Seith, considered in Germany to be the whistleblower in the cum-ex transaction scandal, is set to appear for trial again in Switzerland on Monday.

Read more: New trial in Zurich for lawyer in ‘cum-ex’ scandal
Martin Chevallaz, a French-speaking no to the EEA, has died

More

Swiss anti-EEA politician, Chevallaz, dies aged 77

This content was published on Former Swiss politician and army brigadier Martin Chevallaz, who campaigned against closer ties to the European Union, died on Thursday at the age of 76.

Read more: Swiss anti-EEA politician, Chevallaz, dies aged 77

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR