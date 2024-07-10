Swiss job market: cooling down, but labour shortages remain

Jobs available: the Swiss construction sector. Keystone / Cyril Zingaro

After several years of acute labour shortages, is the Swiss job market on its way towards a reprieve? Not quite, say analysts.

5 minutes

Domhnall O'Sullivan Originally from Ireland, Domhnall worked in research and writing in a couple of European countries before joining swissinfo.ch in 2017. He covers direct democracy and politics and is usually in Bern.

Especially since the pandemic, the Swiss job market has been haunted by a spectre: labour shortages. As companies struggled to recruit, the number of open vacancies rose to a 20-year high, the unemployment rate fell to a 20-year low, and fears for future prosperity abounded.

Is the trend shifting? Figures published this week by the Adecco HR group and the University of Zurich confirm that it’s at least turning slightly: from the first to the second quarters of 2024, the number of unfilled vacancies fell by 8%, they write; year-on-year, the drop was 11%.

“Office specialists” – i.e. secretarial or administrative positions – were most affected, with 20% fewer open positions than a year ago. Other white-collar roles like IT specialists (-19%) and economists (-17%) also saw a dip in demand, as did healthcare workers (-19%).

The changes in the amount of open job postings by sector, between Q2/2023 and Q2/2024. Adecco

But even if in some professions the labour demand remains high – e.g. construction and related trades – the overall picture is of a return towards a pre-Covid situation, says Yanik Kipfer from the University of Zurich, who was involved in compiling the index.

“[The trend] is not surprising, given that the economy is not booming to the same extent as after the pandemic,” Kipfer says. “When things opened up again, people wanted to go out, travel, and this sparked fresh demand, which meant new job openings; since then, there has been a decrease in economic activity”. The current slow-down in the labour market is thus something of a “normalisation”, he says.

Want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Snapshot

As for how far the normalisation will go, or how long it will last, Kipfer can’t speculate. The job market index is simply a “snapshot” of the current situation, he says.

Michael Siegenthaler from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich agrees that the situation is “somewhere between a cooling and a normalisation”. But he doesn’t expect it to become a downturn. Seen historically, Siegenthaler says, all labour market indicators are still at relatively high levels. And while firms are reporting fewer difficulties in recruiting, comparatively many are still reporting difficulties.

Meanwhile, he adds, the recent “dichotomy” that saw many export-oriented sectors struggle and many service-oriented sectors boom (while struggling to recruit) should level out somewhat in the next quarters.

More Why Switzerland needs workers from abroad Switzerland is an attractive place to work and the country needs specialists. But work permits can be hard to come by. Read more: Why Switzerland needs workers from abroad

Long-term problems

Yet overall, Kipfer and Siegenthaler say, the longer-term structural issues leading to labour market shortages are not going to go away – notably the ageing of the population and the job vacancies resulting from unreplaced retirements in the coming years.

As we wrote recently, various studies estimate that the Swiss job market will lack between 430,000 and 1.2 million workers by 2050 – a prospect which has sparked debates about state intervention in vital sectors, more family-friendly policies, and notably immigration.

Last year alone, 68,000 people came to Switzerland from European countries, spurred by the booming job market. Since 2002, when the free movement of people agreement with the European Union (EU) came into force, non-Swiss workers have risen from 24.6% to 33.8% of the labour force. And with the population having risen by 20% to nine million over the same period, politicians are becoming more and more worried about the rapid growth.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party, as the most obvious example, is gathering signatures for its initiative to curb the population at 10 million. However, even across the political spectrum, concerns about the impact of immigration are rife: political pundit Michael Hermann told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, earlier this year that he has “never seen immigration come under so much pressure – from right to left”.

More Work permit in Switzerland Obtaining a permit to work in Switzerland depends on many factors, including where you are from, the skills you have and quotas. Read more: Work permit in Switzerland

More of the same

When it comes to the job market, however, Siegenthaler doesn’t expect any major slowdown in demand for immigration in the coming years.

Numbers of arrivals could drop slightly to keep pace with the labour market cooling, he says. But they should still remain at a high level. As firms struggle to recruit, it’s not surprising that they look abroad, whether for highly-qualified specialists or for construction workers.

And with the Swiss labour market characterised by stably high wages and its small size, it should be able to stand its ground in any looming talent war with neighbouring countries, Siegenthaler reckons. He predicts a net migration of foreigners of between 60,000 to 80,000 in the coming years.

As for where they are all going to work, there are no shortage of sectors. Kipfer singles out healthcare as one: as the population ages and immigration increases, the long-term demand there will continue to rise – which will in turn drive the need for more medical staff, he says.

Another sector is equally clear: construction, which is currently showing the biggest increase in vacancies, is only going to see bigger growth in the future, he says. After all, immigrants need somewhere to live, and Switzerland is already struggling with housing shortages.

Edited by Reto Gysi von Wartburg

More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg How should we tackle the shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland? Are you also affected in your company or your field of work? Tell us about your experiences! Join the discussion 50 Likes View the discussion