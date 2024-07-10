Swiss job market growth slows as vacancies shrink

This is shown by the “Swiss Job Market Index” published on Wednesday. According to the analysis, the number of job vacancies fell by 8% in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. The report notes that vacancies are steadily nearing pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, there has been an 11% drop compared to the same quarter last year.
Administrative roles, such as secretaries, and healthcare professionals, such as nurses, have been notably affected by the decline in demand. Additionally, IT specialists in system administration, application programming, and database development are also experiencing a significant decrease in demand.
Compared to the previous quarter, the number of positions for people with these job profiles has plummeted by nearly a fifth. Meanwhile, vacancies for skilled workers in the construction sector have seen a positive development (+10%).
More unemployed
In all linguistic regions of Switzerland, there is a “downward trend” in job growth. “Not only is the number of job openings decreasing, but the number of unemployed people has also risen by over 17,000 compared to the previous year,” said Marcel Keller, Country Manager of the Adecco Group in Switzerland, in a press release.
At the same time, the number of companies experiencing recruitment difficulties is also decreasing. This is making it increasingly difficult for employees to find a job again, the statement continues.
