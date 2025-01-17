Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss retail giant Migros posts record 2024 sales

Migros grows in 2024 despite turbulence
Swiss retail giant Migros announced last year that it was looking for new owners for its subsidiaries Hotelplan, cosmetics and hygiene brand Mibelle, Melectronics and SportX. The new strategy involves major job cuts but also investments in core business areas. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss retail giant Migros posts record 2024 sales
Listening: Swiss retail giant Migros posts record 2024 sales

Despite an ongoing restructuring programme, Swiss retail giant Migros continued to grow last year by 1.6%, posting record sales of CHF32.5 billion ($35.7 billion).

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The growth was helped by strong online sales, which rose by 10.1% last year to CHF4.5 billion, Migros announced in a press release on Friday. The lion’s share came from its online subsidiary Digitec Galaxus, where sales grew by 17%.

Migros also increased its retail sales in Switzerland by 1.4% to CHF24.4 billion. The Swiss retail business was characterised by two trends, it said. Business in its supermarkets remained stable with a slight increase in sales of 0.3% to CHF12.7 billion. Smaller stores such as Migros-Partner and Voi grew more strongly (+4.1%).

Sale of specialist stores and Hotelplan

“This development confirms that we are on the right track with our clear focus on our supermarkets,” explained Migros CEO Mario Irminger.

Almost a year ago, Migros announced a radical reorganisation of the group and took the decision to sell struggling specialist stores, the tour operator Hotelplan Group and the industrial company Mibelle. Migros said it wanted to concentrate on its core business.

More

In the non-food segment, the shift from stores to online retail continues, Migros said. The sale of the specialist stores “will eliminate both sales shares and sources of loss in the 2025 results”. Melectronics, SportX and Bike World have already been sold. The search for a suitable owner is still underway for Micasa and Do it + Garden.

Migros did not disclose the turnover of its specialist stores in 2024. A year earlier, sales at all Migros specialist stores were down by 7.7% to CHF1.5 billion.

According to rumours, the Hotelplan Group will be sold to its German competitor Dertour, while Interhome will go to other companies. The deal has been delayed because, according to Irminger, because the British authorities still have to give their approval.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
56 Likes
94 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
53 Likes
85 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR