Workplace Switzerland

Swiss retail sector sees slight decline despite strong online sales

GfK: Retail sales in Switzerland to fall slightly in 2024
GfK: Retail sales in Switzerland to fall slightly in 2024
Swiss retail sector sees slight decline despite strong online sales
Sales in the Swiss retail sector dipped by 0.2% in 2024, according to market research firm GfK. A subdued consumer mood affected many non-food markets.

Keystone-SDA

Black Friday, which performed well in some areas, and Christmas sales couldn’t make up for the losses of previous months.

The food and food-related sectors grew by 1.3%, according to the Market Monitor released on Wednesday. However, non-food sales dropped by 2.6%. Online shopping continued to thrive, achieving cumulative growth of about 3.5% by the end of December.

GfK figures show that confectionery and snacks did particularly well in the food segment, with chocolate sales standing out due to price hikes. Non-alcoholic beverages remained almost stable, while alcoholic drinks saw a decline compared to the previous year.

The GfK Monitor is based on real sales data from over 40 major Swiss retailers. These retailers account for about 40% to 50% of total sector sales. Specialty retailers are not included. GfK notes that the Market Monitor does not claim to represent the entire market.

