Workplace Switzerland

Swiss retailer Galaxus to create 1,000 jobs in Germany

Galaxus to create 1,000 jobs in Germany
Galaxus, which is owned by Swiss retail giant Migros, is opening a new logistics center in Neuenburg am Rhein. Keystone-SDA
Swiss retailer Galaxus to create 1,000 jobs in Germany
The online retailer Galaxus, owned by Migros, continues to expand in Germany. It has laid the foundation stone for a new logistics centre in Neuenburg am Rhein. It will eventually employ some 1,000 people.

Keystone-SDA

Construction of the first of the two planned warehouses is scheduled for completion in summer 2025, Galaxus said in a press release on Wednesday. With a surface area of around 90,000 square metres, the site will rival in size Switzerland’s largest logistics centre, located in Wohlen, canton Aargau, near Zurich.

“Neuenburg am Rhein is ideally located for us: from here, we can deliver quickly not only to Switzerland, but also to Germany and France. Products sold by Galaxus generally arrive via northern European ports,” explains Michael Stolle, director of operations at Digitec Galaxus, in the press release.

+ Swiss job market growth slows as vacancies shrink

Staff recruitment is scheduled to begin in summer 2025. Last month, the Migros Group approved Galaxus Germany’s budget for a further four years.

News

