Swiss Steel denies insolvency rumours

Swiss Steel categorically denies rumors of insolvency proceedings Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Steel has "categorically denied" rumors of insolvency proceedings. This is the ailing steel group's response to media reports that the company could soon run out of money despite the recent capital increase.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss Steel dementiert kategorisch Gerüchte über Insolvenzverfahren Original Read more: Swiss Steel dementiert kategorisch Gerüchte über Insolvenzverfahren

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Despite reports to the contrary, the Swiss Steel Group is in regular and constructive contact with all lenders,” the company stated on Friday.

Last weekend, both the NZZ am Sonntag and the SonntagsZeitung reported that Swiss Steel’s financial situation had deteriorated further. According to the reports, the company is on the verge of collapse. In banking circles, the question has therefore already been raised as to whether the steel producer will be able to meet its credit terms next spring.

+ Swiss Steel workers demonstrate to save plant

It was only in April that Swiss Steel raised fresh money with a capital increase. However, the company is still burning through cash, resulting in an adjusted operating loss (EBITDA) of around €21 million at the end of the first half of the year after a plus of €70 million in the same period last year.

Outlook ‘unchanged’

The Swiss Steel Group is continuing to implement its extensive strategy and restructuring program, the company wrote on Friday: “These efforts have already led to significant cost savings.”

More Switzerland Today This content was published on The Swiss steelworks are in crisis, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party is gaining voter share, and there’s a legal vacuum regarding pee breaks. Read more: Switzerland Today

The outlook for the second half of the year published on August 14 remains unchanged, the Group emphasised. The market situation remains subdued. Customer production is low and demand is low.

The economic growth originally forecast for this year and the associated stabilisation of the industry will probably be postponed until next year. “We therefore expect the second half of 2024 to remain volatile and subdued,” Swiss Steel continued.

Fresh capital increase?

The poor performance of the German automotive industry in particular is weighing on Swiss Steel. Capacity utilisation at the German plants is low, which is leading to losses.

According to the NZZ am Sonntag, there is speculation on the market that another capital increase will soon be necessary. It is questionable whether main shareholder Martin Haefner will then step in again. At the beginning of the year, he had vehemently campaigned for the most recent capital increase and also supported the majority of it himself.

More

More Swiss steel industry struggles: government refuses financial aid This content was published on The Swiss steel industry faces a severe crisis. Despite repeated appeals, the Swiss government remains unresponsive to requests for support. Read more: Swiss steel industry struggles: government refuses financial aid

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.