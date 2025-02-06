Swiss public television to cut 50 jobs

As part of the strategic corporate project SRF 4.0, various adjustments have been decided. These affect radio, TV and online platforms.
In addition to job cuts, these changes to the offering also entail changes in production and infrastructure in particular.
“The decline in commercial income, the reduction in the cost-of-living adjustment on the media levy and the rising costs in IT and technology leave us with no other choice,” SRF Director Nathalie Wappler is quoted as saying in a press release.
Swiss national broadcaster RTS to cut 55 jobs
RTS cuts come with parent body SRG needing to save CHF50 million.
