Swiss public television to cut 50 jobs

Swiss public television SRF will axe 50 full-time positions by the beginning of next year as it aims to save CHF9 million by the end of 2026.

The reason for the measure is the tight financial situation, SRF announced on Thursday. At the same time, the media company is adapting its offering even more closely to the audience’s usage behavior.

As part of the strategic corporate project SRF 4.0, various adjustments have been decided. These affect radio, TV and online platforms.

In addition to job cuts, these changes to the offering also entail changes in production and infrastructure in particular.

“The decline in commercial income, the reduction in the cost-of-living adjustment on the media levy and the rising costs in IT and technology leave us with no other choice,” SRF Director Nathalie Wappler is quoted as saying in a press release.

