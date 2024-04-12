Swiss unions unhappy about construction worker wages

KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Almost half of construction workers did not receive a pay increase in 2024. Their wages have even fallen by more than 2%, according to the latest survey by the Unia and Syna unions, published on Friday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Construction workers are therefore “disappointed and angry”, representatives of the two unions told the media in Bern. According to them, the main construction sector is one of the few sectors which did not grant a general pay increase to its employees last year.

At a time when order books are full and sales are at record levels, the shortage of skilled workers is more acute than ever. One in two trained bricklayers leaves the profession just a few years after completing their apprenticeship. The reason: long working hours, increasing pressure and falling purchasing power.

The unions are therefore calling for a substantial increase in wages this autumn. They say the increase must be higher than inflation and take into account the wage backlog of recent years. Union members will set the exact demand in June, once inflation forecasts become clearer.

‘Increases have been granted’

The Swiss Contractors’ Association (SSE) said it had taken note of the unions’ demands.

It says it will conduct a national salary survey “independently” over the next few weeks. The aim is “to confirm, with figures to back it up, that construction companies have granted wage increases”. These findings will then be incorporated into wage negotiations this autumn.

Adapted from French by DeepL/kc/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe