Three out of ten Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland have a job

More and more refugees from Ukraine have a job in Switzerland. The employment rate of people with protection status S was just under 30% at the end of 2024. However, the official target of 40% is still a long way off.

This is shown by the latest federal and cantonal figures published on Tuesday. According to the figures, 12,280 people with S status were employed on December 30, 2024. This results in an employment rate of 29.6%. The government had set a target of 40% in November 2023.

Representatives of the federal government and cantons nevertheless emphasised the positive developments to the media in Bern. The overall job situation for people with S protection status has improved, they said.

The employment rate for Ukrainians who have been in Switzerland since spring 2022 is just under 38%. Among the 18- to 50-year-olds in this cohort, almost 42% are employed.

