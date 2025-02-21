Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Workplace Switzerland

Ticino hotels record December boom

Ticino hotels record boom in the winter month of December
Ticino hotels record December boom. Keystone-SDA
Ticino hotels record December boom
Hotels in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino welcomed significantly more guests last December than in the same month of the previous year.

The Locarno-Ascona region in particular recorded a strong increase in December guests. Ticino Tourism speaks of “record figures”.

Accordingly, a good 14% more people stayed overnight in the district of Locarno in December 2024 than in the same month of the previous year. The Bellinzona and Valleys region also recorded an increase in overnight stays in the last month of last year, namely 13% more than in December 2023.

The number of overnight hotel stays in December 2024 rose less sharply in the Lugano region (up 3%) and Mendrisiotto (up 8%).

Ticino as a year-round destination

The increase in overnight stays in December represents a step towards deseasonalisation, the managers of Ticino Tourism explained at a media conference in Bellinzona on Thursday. Various tourism organisations have been trying for some time to position Ticino as a year-round tourist destination.

At Ticino Tourism, deseasonalisation is one of the major goals of the “Ticino 2030” vision. According to a strategy paper, climatic changes new offers and structures that function independently of the weather inevitable. This should also “boost” the number of overnight stays in less typical travel months.

