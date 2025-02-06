Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss jobless rate highest since 2021

The rate of unemployment has risen to 3% in Switzerland for the first time in over three years. However, seasonal factors were mainly responsible.

At the end of January, 135,773 people were registered as unemployed, as reported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). Some 5,480 extra people were registered as jobless, 4.2% percent more than in December.

The Swiss unemployment rate rose from 2.8% to 3%. The last time it was this high was in December 2021. Seasonally adjusted, however, it remained at 2.7%, Seco said.

Depending on the time of year, seasonal fluctuations can influence the figures in some sectors. For example, many construction sites shut down in winter.

Meanwhile, Seco counted 212,803 jobseekers in January. This was 3,779 or 1.8% more than in the previous month. Compared to the same month last year, this figure rose by almost 17%.

The jobseeker rate thus rose slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 4.6%.

