Swiss salaries rose in 2024 despite inflation

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Wages in Switzerland rose significantly last year. Even taking inflation into account, there was a small increase.

According to calculations by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), nominal wages rose by an average of 1.8% in 2024, as was reported in a press release on Tuesday. In the last estimate in late autumn, an increase of 1.5% had been forecast.

The FSO estimates nominal wage growth on a quarterly basis. The value is based on cumulative wage data on the development of gross wages including the 13th month’s salary and may change with each subsequent estimate.

Rising purchasing power

Some of the wage increases have been eaten up by inflation. However, taking into account average annual inflation of 1.1%, real wages still rose by 0.7% on average, according to the FSO.

According to the FSO, wages rose by 1.7% in nominal terms in 2023, but fell by 0.4% in real terms. At that time, inflation of 2.1% had led to the decline.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.

