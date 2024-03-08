Zurich Airport reports higher turnover and significantly higher profit

Turnover rose by 21% to CHF1.24 billion ($1.41 billion) as a result of a sharp increase in passenger numbers, Zurich Airport announced on Friday. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY

In 2023, Zurich Airport continued its strong recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The airport operator achieved significantly higher turnover and a substantial increase in profit.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Turnover rose by 21% to CHF1.24 billion ($1.41 billion) as a result of a sharp increase in passenger numbers, Zurich Airport announced on Friday. This also exceeded the pre-pandemic figure from 2019 (+2.1%), although the airport operator still has fewer passengers than before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, operating costs rose at a slightly lower rate of just under 20% to CHF560 million. Accordingly, operating profit was 22% higher at CHF677 million. Net profit even increased by 47% to CHF304.2 million.

Shareholders are also set to benefit. They will receive a CHF1.80 ($2.05) higher dividend of CHF5.30 per share.

More

More SWISS reports highest ever profit This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) saw record operating profit last year following a return to pre-pandemic revenue levels. Read more: SWISS reports highest ever profit

Analysts’ expectations were thus exceeded both in terms of sales and profits. In particular, net profit and the dividend were higher.

The airport operator remains confident for the current year. The number of passengers is expected to rise to around 30 million, or 95% of the 2019 level. Last year, the figure was CHF28.9 million.

Turnover is also expected to continue to grow in line with this. The airport operator also expects a higher profit for 2024.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative