Zurich Airport reports higher turnover and significantly higher profit
In 2023, Zurich Airport continued its strong recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The airport operator achieved significantly higher turnover and a substantial increase in profit.
Turnover rose by 21% to CHF1.24 billion ($1.41 billion) as a result of a sharp increase in passenger numbers, Zurich Airport announced on Friday. This also exceeded the pre-pandemic figure from 2019 (+2.1%), although the airport operator still has fewer passengers than before the pandemic.
Meanwhile, operating costs rose at a slightly lower rate of just under 20% to CHF560 million. Accordingly, operating profit was 22% higher at CHF677 million. Net profit even increased by 47% to CHF304.2 million.
Shareholders are also set to benefit. They will receive a CHF1.80 ($2.05) higher dividend of CHF5.30 per share.
Analysts’ expectations were thus exceeded both in terms of sales and profits. In particular, net profit and the dividend were higher.
The airport operator remains confident for the current year. The number of passengers is expected to rise to around 30 million, or 95% of the 2019 level. Last year, the figure was CHF28.9 million.
Turnover is also expected to continue to grow in line with this. The airport operator also expects a higher profit for 2024.
