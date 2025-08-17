Over 6,000 apprenticeships remain unfilled in Switzerland

Swiss companies are finding it less difficult to recruit this year, says the Yousty apprenticeship platform. Keystone-SDA

By mid-August, which is the start of the Swiss school year, some 6,400 apprenticeship vacancies remain, mainly in the construction, catering and machinery industries. This is a quarter fewer than 12 months ago (8,500).

These figures, published on Friday by the Yousty apprenticeship platform, show that companies are finding it less difficult to recruit this year. The number of young people applying for apprenticeships has also risen, Yousty spokesperson Lale Scirocco told news agency Keystone-SDA.

In addition, companies have been running active campaigns, particularly on social networks. Of the 6,400 vacancies, almost 1,800 are in the construction sector, 600 in the catering industry and the same number in the machinery and health sectors.

