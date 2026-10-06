Swiss International Air Lines partner Air Baltic plans to cut 700 jobs
The Latvian airline Air Baltic, which also operates flights on behalf of Swiss International Air Lines, plans to cut between 500 and 700 jobs out of a total of around 3,000.
The measures are aimed at reducing costs and stabilising Air Baltic’s financial situation, a press release stated.
The new business plan envisages a smaller fleet of Airbus A220-300s. At the same time, the Latvian airline intends to focus more on long-term partnerships with other airlines in future.
In early March, five of Air Baltic’s A220-300 aircraft were operating flights for SWISS.
The current flight schedule will not be affected by these planned changes. The sites in Riga, Vilnius and Tallinn are affected by the planned staff reductions. The final new organisational structure is expected to be finalised by mid-October.
More
Zurich airport breaks single day passenger record
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.