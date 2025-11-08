Construction workers demonstrate in Basel

Almost a thousand workers in the construction sector demonstrated loudly in Basel on Friday in favour of a new national collective agreement. According to the builders' association, there were riots.

The protesters marched with banners proclaiming “More pay, respect and solidarity” and “Respect for our work”.

The loud demonstration, shrouded in red clouds of smoke, attracted a lot of attention in the centre of Basel. Passers-by repeatedly expressed their solidarity with the construction workers.

The reason for the demonstration: this year, the national labour agreement for around 80,000 construction workers expires. The fifth round of negotiations between the trade unions and the builders’ association ended inconclusively at the end of October.

Industry strike an issue

According to the Unia and Syna trade unions, the long working hours and travelling times from the company to the construction sites are a particular concern for employees.

The unions and construction workers are currently drawing attention to their concerns with protests and work stoppages in all parts of the country. The first day of protest took place in Ticino on October 20, while around 7,000 construction workers in Lausanne walked off the job at the beginning of the week.

If the expiring national labour agreement is not renewed, the two unions are threatening an industry strike.

Builders’ association reports damage to property

After the rally, the Basel Region Federation of Master Builders and the Swiss Federation of Master Builders announced that there had been riots at a construction site in Basel during the strike. Mostly masked people had driven up in five buses and violently stormed the construction site.

This resulted in assaults and bodily harm, the report continues. There was also vandalism and damage to vehicles and construction machinery.

According to the press release, damage to property was also reported at other construction sites in the region. The organisations are considering legal consequences. Unia and Syna are solely responsible, the statement continues.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

