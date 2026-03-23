Amazon acquires Swiss delivery robot start-up Rivr

Amazon acquires ETH Zurich start-up. Keystone-SDA

Amazon has bought the Zurich-based start-up Rivr, which specialises in delivery robots. The spin-off from the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich, formerly known as Swiss-Mile, was valued at around $110 million (CHF86 million) in 2024, according to press reports.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Amazon acquisisce startup del Politecnico di Zurigo Original Read more: Amazon acquisisce startup del Politecnico di Zurigo

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Rivr CEO Marko Bjelonic confirmed the acquisition in a post on LinkedIn but did not reveal any financial details.

Investors included Amazon as well as Jeff Bezos through his investment company, according to the tech publication The Information. Amazon was already an investor and was involved through its Industrial Innovation Fund.

Rivr builds autonomous delivery robots that support personnel by moving parcels nearby. They combine wheeled and four-legged mobility to climb stairs and navigate rough terrain.

More Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born The country is known for its watches, chocolate and pharma industry. But in recent years Switzerland has also become a leader in robotics research. Read more: Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

In Zurich, Rivr made headlines last year when tests with a delivery robot were temporarily halted after authorities classified the devices as road vehicles and demanded corresponding permits.

The Swiss Federal Roads Office subsequently granted Rivr a temporary exemption permit until the end of 2025, allowing pilot projects to resume. However, operations are restricted, as the robots may initially only be used remotely controlled and under human supervision.

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Adapted from Italian by AI/sb

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