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Amrize spins off Holcim to tap US market potential

The Swiss M&A market reached record levels in 2025. Swissinfo looks at some of those deals and why they matter.

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1 minute
Olivia Kinghorst

M&A transactions volumes in Switzerland exceeded $166 billion (CHF132 billion) last year, mostly driven by outbound investment of pharma and the technology, media and telecom industries.

That compares with $115 billion in 2024.

In June last year, Holcim announced it completed the spinoff of its North American business Amrize.

The deal valued at $33.7 billion valuation was the biggest Swiss M&A deal in 2025.

Amrize will solely focus on the growing North American construction market worth some $2 trillion annually.

But the spinoff comes with risks: a competitive sector now navigating higher inflation and geopolitical unrest.

Text: vm

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR