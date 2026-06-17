Amrize spins off Holcim to tap US market potential
The Swiss M&A market reached record levels in 2025. Swissinfo looks at some of those deals and why they matter.
M&A transactions volumes in Switzerland exceeded $166 billion (CHF132 billion) last year, mostly driven by outbound investment of pharma and the technology, media and telecom industries.
That compares with $115 billion in 2024.
In June last year, Holcim announced it completed the spinoff of its North American business Amrize.
The deal valued at $33.7 billion valuation was the biggest Swiss M&A deal in 2025.
Amrize will solely focus on the growing North American construction market worth some $2 trillion annually.
But the spinoff comes with risks: a competitive sector now navigating higher inflation and geopolitical unrest.
Text: vm
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