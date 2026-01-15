Swiss consumer group warns of rise in dropshipping scams
More than 1,500 complaints relating to dropshipping have been lodged in Switzerland, according to the German-language consumer protection organisation Konsumentenschutz. These fake online shops are particularly annoying for consumers.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In total, the organisation received 8,640 requests for advice, complaints and reports relating to dropshipping, it said in a press release on Thursday.
Dropshipping, which is not prohibited in Switzerland, involves selling goods online that retailers do not have in stock. Very often, customers receive products of very poor quality, or no product at all, with no possibility of a refund.
Several online shops have recently been posing as traditional Swiss companies. After a long wait, buyers received inferior products directly from China. A return or refund was virtually impossible.
Konsumentenschutz keeps a list of fraudulent websites and reported several operators this summer. The organisation also reports numerous scams involving subscriptions to dating sites, for example.
Telephone operators also feature prominently on the association’s blacklist. In 2024, the association filed a complaint against Sunrise for unfair competition. The case is still pending.
Translated from French by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.