Attendance at EPHJ trade fair in Geneva hit by G7 Summit

“We are aware that the restrictions linked to the G7 may have made it more difficult for some visitors to attend," the event's director said. Keystone-SDA

The EPHJ high-precision trade fair, which took place last week in Geneva, did not attract the same number of visitors this year as in previous years due to the disruption caused by the G7 summit in nearby Evian, France.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La fréquentation du salon EPHJ altérée par le G7 Original Read more: La fréquentation du salon EPHJ altérée par le G7

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Nevertheless, the trade fair pulled in 20,000 visitors who came to discover the latest innovations in watchmaking and jewellery, microtechnology, medical devices and aerospace.

The 24th edition of the EPHJ, held alongside the G7 summit, “had to contend with an unusual logistical environment, characterised by traffic restrictions, heightened security checks, mandatory remote working and travel uncertainties. These factors affected travel arrangements, particularly during the first few days,” the exhibition organisers said in a statement on Monday.

“Against this backdrop, there was an impact on visitor numbers compared with recent editions. However, EPHJ stayed on course, still reaching the symbolic threshold of 20,000 trade visitors,” they added.

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“We are aware that the restrictions linked to the G7 may have made it more difficult for some visitors to attend and may have had an impact on the business of several exhibitors. But I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our exhibitors, visitors, partners and all the teams who turned out in force despite these exceptional circumstances,” said Alexandre Catton, the event’s director.

This year’s event was marked by a surprise visit from the Swiss president, Guy Parmelin, who was determined to show his support for the Swiss subcontracting sector, which is bearing the brunt of the current geopolitical and economic climate.

Parmelin told news agency AWP that the Swiss Confederation had “done its utmost” to help the sector. “Should there be a very sharp worsening of the crisis and international tensions, we will review our position,” he said.

His presence was “particularly appreciated by the exhibitors”, according to the fair’s organisers.

With nearly 800 exhibitors from 18 countries, “EPHJ 2026 demonstrated the resilience of an ecosystem capable of mobilising, even under unusual circumstances”, they added.

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

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