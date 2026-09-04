Job adverts for Swiss-based bank posts fall10%

Banks are looking to hire fewer staff; job adverts down 10 per cent in August

Swiss banks are recruiting fewer staff, according to analysis of job vacancies published on the websites of the country’s ten leading banks.

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Overall, in August, the number of job adverts fell by 10% (to 524) compared with July, according to a survey carried out by the job portal Indeed on behalf of the new agency AWP. Only job vacancies within Switzerland were counted.

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The Raiffeisen banking group (-16% to 174 job ads) showed particularly weak growth, having announced a major redundancy plan last week. UBS, by contrast, recorded a slight increase, but its 60 or so vacancies are only a fraction of those on offer a couple of years ago.

The total number of vacancies across the ten banks is around a third lower than it was three years ago.

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And this is against a backdrop of relatively high unemployment. According to the latest figures from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the unemployment rate in the sector stands at 3.6%.

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