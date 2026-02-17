Investigation into price fixing expands to 20 Swiss construction firms
The Competition Commission (Comco) is extending its investigation into possible bid-rigging agreements in the canton of Jura. Based on previous investigations, this will now be extended to a total of 20 companies, Comco announced on Tuesday.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Initial investigations into six companies had already been launched last November. It was suspected that these companies had been coordinating their bids and prices for public and private sector procurements for several years.
Potentially more than 150 tenders in civil engineering and building construction from 2016 to 2025 are affected, Comco wrote. Such an investigation would normally take three years.
Translated from French by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
