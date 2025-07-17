Construction spending in Switzerland fell in 2024

Total construction expenditure fell by 0.6% last year, according to statistics published on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Construction investment shrank by 0.7% in nominal terms, while federal, cantonal and municipal spending on maintenance work rose by 0.4%.
Last year, 1.1% less was spent on building construction, but 1.3% more on civil engineering works. Private clients in particular spent significantly more in the latter area (+7.2%). Public clients spent more in civil engineering (+0.1%) and construction (+6.0%).
In 2024, 2.7% less was invested in new buildings than the previous year. Private clients in particular spent 3.9% less on new projects, while the public sector increased its spending by 1.6%.
In contrast, investments in renovations increased by 2.3%. Private individuals spent 1.3% more on this and the public sector 3.7%.
For the current year, the backlog of projects under construction, including public maintenance work, has increased by 1.2% compared to the end of 2024, according to the FSO. An additional 2.6% has been reserved for public maintenance work.
