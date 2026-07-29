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Court rules foreign osteopathy degree largely valid in Switzerland

Adjustment required when recognising foreign osteopathy qualifications
Adjustment required when recognising foreign osteopathy qualifications Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Federal Administrative Court has classified an osteopathy diploma obtained in Germany as largely equivalent to a Swiss qualification. Only one gap needs to be addressed through a specific measure.

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Court rules foreign osteopathy degree largely valid in Switzerland
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Keystone-SDA

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The Federal Administrative Court upheld the appeal lodged by an affected party and quashed a decision by the Swiss Red Cross (SRK) dated January 2024. The SRK is authorised by the federal government to recognise qualifications.

+ Switzerland moves towards recognising of foreign osteopath diplomas

The Federal Administrative Court states that there is a significant shortcoming regarding the role of “primary care provider’”. Osteopaths in Switzerland must be capable of making an initial diagnosis, as they are regarded as primary care providers. In this respect, the German training programme is insufficient.

The SRK must now establish a specific compensatory measure for this area. A complete refusal to grant recognition is not justified. The judgement followed a legal dispute lasting several years.

How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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