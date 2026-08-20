Pharma firm CSL Behring cuts around 10% of workforce in Bern

CSL Behring is cutting fewer than ten per cent of its jobs Keystone-SDA

The Australian pharmaceutical group CSL Behring has cut just under 10% of the workforce in Bern, the company announced on Thursday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de CSL Behring baut in Bern weniger als zehn Prozent der Stellen ab Original Read more: CSL Behring baut in Bern weniger als zehn Prozent der Stellen ab

In February, it emerged that the company was planning job cuts. Tamedia’s Bern-based publications cited a figure of around 180 jobs likely to be at risk – roughly 10% of the workforce.

CSL Behring has now stated in a press release issued on Thursday that the transformation process has been completed and that the company has “strengthened its long-term competitiveness and positioned itself for the future”.

+ Pharma company CSL Behring plans Swiss job cuts

As part of the change process, more than 100 new positions have been created, enabling many employees to move into new roles within the company. “Thanks to the great commitment of everyone involved at the site, job cuts were limited to less than 10% of the workforce,” the statement said. The group did not disclose any more specific figures in its statement.

The CSL Behring site in Bern is one of the region’s largest industrial employers and remains one of the group’s most important production sites worldwide.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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