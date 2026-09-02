Union calls to stop violence against Swiss transport staff

Daily acts of violence against public transport staff, SEV Keystone-SDA

Violence against public transport staff is a “sad daily reality”, said the Transport Workers’ Union (SEV) on the second national day of action under the slogan “Every attack is one too many”.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Violenze quotidiane contro personale trasporti pubblici, SEV Original Read more: Violenze quotidiane contro personale trasporti pubblici, SEV

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, verbal and physical attacks have risen significantly. “The latest figures show that the problem has not abated. The number of attacks on public transport staff remains at an alarmingly high level,” says SEV Vice-President Barbara Keller in a press release. Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) alone reports around ten attacks a day against its staff. “Some have been insulted, others threatened, physically assaulted or spat on.”

In addition to the fact that incidents of violence against staff are numerous, it is also difficult to assess their true extent due to the lack of comprehensive data at a national level. The SEV intends to raise the issue in Parliament during the autumn session and is calling for an interpellation to be tabled with the federal government. It is also calling for the establishment of a national system to monitor incidents of violence against public transport staff.

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To combat this phenomenon, union president Matthias Hartwich states in the press release, measures are needed including sufficient staffing levels, two-person patrols and systematic support for staff following attacks.

Protests are planned today at various railway stations across Switzerland to draw attention to the problem.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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