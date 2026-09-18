Swiss airport Lugano get green light to operate until 2056

DEVEC extends operating licence for Lugano Airport Keystone-SDA

The Swiss transport ministry has renewed the operating licence for Lugano airport for a further 30 years.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Uvek verlängert Betriebskonzession für Flughafen Lugano Original Read more: Uvek verlängert Betriebskonzession für Flughafen Lugano

The new licence came into force on September 16, 2026 and is valid until September 15, 2056.

This decision provides the airport with a long-term outlook and enables Lugano to further develop this “strategic infrastructure that serves mobility, the economy and the attractiveness of the Lugano region and the whole of the canton of Ticino”, the southern Swiss city authorities said.

The renewal of the concession comes during “a phase of gradual consolidation” of Lugano airport’s operations. The first half of 2026 closed with an operating profit of over CHF200,000, representing a significant improvement on the deficit of just under CHF100,000 in the same period last year.

Revenue exceeded CHF7 million, whilst total costs were slightly below forecasts.

The airport’s prospects have also been bolstered by the positive decision of the Senate, which aims to allow European airlines to operate domestic flights within Switzerland under certain conditions.

The change is an important step towards the future resumption of the Lugano–Geneva route.

During the Covid pandemic, the then operating company, Lugano Airport, had slipped into insolvency and liquidation.

To save flight operations, the city of Lugano took the reins, continued to run the airport itself as a temporary solution and launched a new tender process.

However, the planned privatisation failed in 2021 after the selected private consortium was unable to provide the financial guarantees by the deadline.

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More Lugano Airport gets financial lifeline This content was published on Lugano authorities have approved a series of loans to help save the regional airport in southern Switzerland. Read more: Lugano Airport gets financial lifeline

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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