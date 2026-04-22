Swiss employees are prioritising stability over promotion

Employees are increasingly prioritising stability over promotion Keystone-SDA

In uncertain times and in the face of AI change, employees in Switzerland are increasingly focusing on stability. Appreciation, fair pay and flexible working conditions are particularly important to them.

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Amid advances in artificial intelligence and economic uncertainty, employees in Switzerland are increasingly focusing on greater stability. Praise, appropriate remuneration and flexibility are becoming more important than additional benefits or promotions.

This is the conclusion of the “Workforce Experience & Benchmarking” study published on Wednesday by the consulting firm PwC. A majority of employees currently prioritise appreciation, fair remuneration and flexibility in the workplace.

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These three aspects are currently the most important key drivers of employee loyalty, according to the report. Recognition from managers, a stable salary, long-term loyalty bonuses and flexible working conditions are particularly valued.

In contrast, less value is placed on lifestyle and niche offers such as fitness rewards. According to PwC, such offers should be used in a targeted and individualised manner. “Employees prefer practical benefits that make everyday working life easier, such as easily accessible offices, reliable work equipment and allowances for everyday expenses.”

The study was conducted by PwC in collaboration with the True Choice survey platform and is based on the responses of 1,004 employees. The data was collected between September 3-10, 2025, with the majority of responses coming from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, public administration and the consumer goods industry, according to PwC.

Adapted from German by AI/rg

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