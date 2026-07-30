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Workplace

Even in a heatwave, the Swiss don’t wear shorts to work

man walking in grass
Flip flops to work in Switzerland? No chance. Keystone / Claudio Thoma

In Switzerland, despite the heatwave, people continue to wear pants to work. Shorts have no place in the office – far less so than in other European countries. This is according to a study by the YouGov institute published Tuesday on behalf of the online site Galaxus.

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Even in a heatwave, the Swiss don’t wear shorts to work
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These somewhat conservative habits remain deeply ingrained in Switzerland. The YouGov survey, conducted on behalf of Galaxus of 2,616 people in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Italy, and France, shows that 60% of Swiss men prefer long pants, which they typically pair with closed-toe shoes (56%).

Only 27% of Swiss men wear shorts to work. The same is true in Italy. In contrast, Germany is where people are most likely to wear shorts (38%) and T-shirts (69%).

As for women, there are no notable differences between the various countries. T-shirts and pants are the norm in all countries surveyed, even in extreme heat. Only one-third opt for skirts or dresses.

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When it comes to appropriate work attire, Switzerland has the strictest dress code. For example, showing your belly button is out of the question. In fact, 73% of Swiss people consider crop tops inappropriate for work in the summer when interacting with customers.

Some 57% even believe they are inappropriate when there is no direct contact with customers. In Italy, this figure stands at only 25%, and 37% when interacting with customers. Sweatpants are also off-limits in Switzerland: 61% of those surveyed say they are inappropriate for work when interacting with customers, compared to 39% in Italy.

Switzerland also stands out for its rejection of flip-flops. 72% of Swiss people consider them inappropriate for the office. In Switzerland, work is still a serious matter.

How we produce English news
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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