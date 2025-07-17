Swiss job vacancies fall in second quarter of 2025

“The situation in the Swiss economy remains tense, given the protectionist trade policy of the US, global uncertainties and weak investment momentum,” said Marcel Keller, head of the HR firm Adecco Switzerland, in a study published on Thursday.
According to Keller, the decline in the employment index compiled by the staffing giant along with the Zurich-based KOF economic research centre’s employment indicator “points to stagnation on the Swiss labour market, which is also reflected in the rise in unemployment and the moderate trend in employment”.
KOF had estimated that a “moderate recovery” in the economy and the labour market should take place by the end of 2025 at the earliest.
Health and services in demand
The IT sector was particularly affected, with a 31% fall in jobs in the first half of the year, due to a “slowdown in the economy, automation and the growing use of artificial intelligence”.
Sales, administration and commercial sectors, meanwhile, saw a 24% drop, largely due to digital transformation, automation and the elimination of routine administrative tasks.
On the other hand, the health sector recorded a 9% increase in the number of job offers over the first six months of the year, while personal services saw a 7% rise, the Adecco study noted.
