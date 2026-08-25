Four out of five people in Switzerland use AI
More and more people are using artificial intelligence (AI) both at work and in their private lives. According to a survey, this figure stands at 80% of the population, which represents a doubling over the course of two years. Its use is particularly widespread among 15- to 34-year-olds.
AI is no longer used solely for texts and translations: search, shopping advice and e-learning are also among its areas of application. This is the finding of the Digimonitor report by the Interest Group for Electronic Media (IGEM) and WEMF AG for Advertising Media Research, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.
Some 77% of respondents use the AI mode within traditional search engines, while 57% use AI platforms specifically for searching. This means that AI platforms are used more frequently for searching than YouTube (34%) or social media (28%).
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Since 2014, the Digimonitor has conducted an annual survey of the use of electronic media and devices in Switzerland. The data relates to the internet-using population aged 15-75.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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