Free delivery less common in Swiss online shops

Free delivery is becoming less common in Swiss online shops Keystone-SDA

Unconditional free delivery is increasingly becoming the exception among Switzerland’s largest online shops.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gratisversand wird bei Schweizer Onlineshops seltener Original Read more: Gratisversand wird bei Schweizer Onlineshops seltener

At the same time, more and more retailers are delivering orders the very next day.

This is according to the latest analysis by the e-commerce consultancy Carpathia.

Of the 49 highest-turnover B2C online shops surveyed, 12.2% still offer free delivery regardless of the order value, according to a press release issued at the weekend. Last year, the figure stood at 15%.

In 2023, 20% of shops still offered free delivery. For just under two-thirds of the shops, free delivery is currently only available for orders above a certain value, whilst 22.5% always charge delivery charges.

Retailers have, however, become significantly faster at delivering goods. Twenty-four of the 49 shops surveyed now offer next-day delivery. This means the number has more than doubled since 2023, when there were only 11 providers.

For 15 shops – or 31% – next-day delivery is now standard at no extra cost. A further nine charge an additional fee for this service. In 2023, only 19% offered standard next-day delivery.

As for the other terms and conditions, however, little has changed. The cheapest standard delivery charges average CHF6.45, down from CHF6.65 the previous year. The average returns period is 42 days, whilst the median remains unchanged at 30 days.

Just under half of the shops also offer click-and-collect.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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