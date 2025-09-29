Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan invests CHF40 million in China factory

Givaudan invests CHF 40 million in a plant in China

Flavour and fragrance giant Givaudan is inaugurating construction work on its new fragrance and beauty products factory in Guangzhou, southern China. Givaudan plans to invest CHF40 million ($50 million) to strengthen its capacities in the country.

Français fr Givaudan investit 40 millions de francs dans une usine en Chine

This inauguration “marks another important step in supporting the growth of the fragrance business with local and regional customers in high-growth markets”, said Givaudan in a press release issued on Monday.

The new site, located on recently acquired land of approximately 30,000 square metres, will include a creative centre, which will be home to evaluation, marketing, sales and application teams, as well as perfumers and fragrance analysts. The factory will also include a “highly automated” production facility to support the expansion of Givaudan’s fragrance business in China.

Within two years, around 150 employees will move from the existing site to these new facilities, said the company.

