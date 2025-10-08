Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan launches construction of new site in US

Givaudan announced on Wednesday that it is investing CHF187 million ($233 million) in the construction of a new production plant near Cincinnati, Ohio, in the US. The flavours and fragrances giant intends to strengthen its presence in the North American region.

Construction has begun on the new site, which will complement the company’s existing facilities in North America. It will cover 24,000 square metres and a total reserved area of more than 100,000 square metres “to accommodate future growth”, Givaudan said in a press release on Wednesday. It is scheduled for completion by March 2027.

“It represents our largest investment in the United States for many years, demonstrating the importance of this market for Givaudan and for the food industry,” notes the group’s CEO, Gilles Andrier, quoted in the document.

Ultimately, the plant is expected to create “more than 300 jobs in various areas of expertise”.

Givaudan currently has 17 sites in the US and Canada for its Taste and Wellness division.

