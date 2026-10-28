Swiss cantons give green light for modernisation of EuroAirport

A computer-generated image of the new EuroAirport terminal. Keystone-SDA

The cantonal governments of Basel City and Basel Country have approved the extension of EuroAirport's terminal.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Grünes Licht für Modernisierung des Terminals am Euroairport Basel Original Read more: Grünes Licht für Modernisierung des Terminals am Euroairport Basel

The project involves the investment of €157 million (CHF145 million) and is aimed at modernising the infrastructure and improving passenger handling.

The airport authorities will finance the project, the two Basel cantons said on Tuesday. However, the investment decision by the airport’s board of directors requires approval from the relevant authorities in Switzerland and France. On the Swiss side, this is granted by the federal government in agreement with the two cantons.

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According to an earlier statement by the airport, the plans include a 14,000-square-metre extension on the east façade of the existing terminal, as well as a comprehensive refurbishment of a 15,000-square-metre area in the old part of the airport building. Construction is set to begin in 2027, with completion planned for 2030/2031.

The government says the project will improve operational efficiency as well as the quality of service and the passenger experience. No additional capacity for aircraft handling will be created. The modernisation meets high standards of environmental sustainability both during the construction phase and in subsequent operation.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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