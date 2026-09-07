Swiss union analyses AI impact on telecoms staff

Impact of AI on telecoms staff: Syndicom sets out its demands Keystone-SDA

Artificial intelligence (AI) is widely used in the Swiss information and communications technology (ICT) sector, but its impact on work is mixed.

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Whilst employees do report an increase in efficiency, they also cite higher demands, a growing workload, uncertainty and ever-increasing pressure.

This has been revealed by a study carried out by the consultancy firm Ecoplan on behalf of the trade union Syndicom. The research was presented in Bern, with representatives from Swisscom, Sunrise and Microsoft in attendance.

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According to the survey, AI is significantly altering the day-to-day tasks of workers in the sector. At present, this transformation mainly affects individual tasks rather than entire professions.

But the trend is clear: skills, judgement and continuous professional development remain crucial factors in coping with change.

Among the demands put forward by the employees interviewed are greater opportunities for professional development, transparent information on the opportunities and risks of AI, and active involvement in the design of innovation processes.

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Based on these findings, Syndicom has drawn up a package of demands: strong rights to participate in the introduction of AI, job security, reduced working hours, binding data protection standards, a clear allocation of responsibility in the event of algorithmic errors, and workers’ share in the productivity gains generated by digitalisation.

“The use of AI must be socially sustainable and prioritise the interests of workers,” said Carol Ghiggi, central secretary for the ICT sector at Syndicom.

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Anne-Thérèse Morel of Swisscom emphasised that the group uses AI in accordance with clear principles on data protection, ethics and governance, whilst investing in training, reskilling and socially sustainable transition.

Andreas Gertsch of Sunrise, for his part, highlighted the importance of giving employees the freedom to experiment with new technologies, whilst developing a critical mindset to assess the results and apply them responsibly.

All participants agreed that, in the absence of specific legislation, constructive dialogue between the social partners is essential for defining shared corporate rules and ensuring transparency within organisations.

The aim is to ensure that innovation does not benefit businesses alone, but actively involves those who, through their work, contribute to the digital transformation every day.

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