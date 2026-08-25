The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Workplace

Offline card payments soon to be possible in Switzerland

It will soon be possible to pay by card, even without an internet connection
It will soon be possible to pay by card, even without an internet connection Keystone-SDA

The Swiss public will soon be able to pay for essential goods by card, even in the event of a technical fault. The Swiss government, banks, payment service providers and retailers are set to introduce offline card payments by the end of 2027.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Offline card payments soon to be possible in Switzerland
Listening: Offline card payments soon to be possible in Switzerland
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

In the event of a temporary disruption to internet or communication links, Switzerland’s security of supply is jeopardised when essential goods – such as food, medicines or fuel – are purchased by card. Cash is an alternative, but it is always advisable to be able to pay for purchases without cash, the Federal Office for National Economic Supply said in a press release on Monday.

More

When making an offline card payment, the card reader records the transaction and transmits it once the connection is restored. The transaction is therefore processed and the account debited at a later stage.

This process is only possible with physical debit or credit cards and requires the entry of a PIN. No new payment cards are needed; existing card readers simply need to be reconfigured. For the payment to go through, the card reader must be powered, whether by the mains, a battery or a generator.

This solution is exclusively reserved for retailers selling essential goods. It is already in place or is currently being rolled out in northern European countries.

How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR