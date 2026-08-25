Offline card payments soon to be possible in Switzerland

It will soon be possible to pay by card, even without an internet connection Keystone-SDA

The Swiss public will soon be able to pay for essential goods by card, even in the event of a technical fault. The Swiss government, banks, payment service providers and retailers are set to introduce offline card payments by the end of 2027.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Bientôt possible de payer par carte, même sans connexion Internet Original Read more: Bientôt possible de payer par carte, même sans connexion Internet

In the event of a temporary disruption to internet or communication links, Switzerland’s security of supply is jeopardised when essential goods – such as food, medicines or fuel – are purchased by card. Cash is an alternative, but it is always advisable to be able to pay for purchases without cash, the Federal Office for National Economic Supply said in a press release on Monday.

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When making an offline card payment, the card reader records the transaction and transmits it once the connection is restored. The transaction is therefore processed and the account debited at a later stage.

This process is only possible with physical debit or credit cards and requires the entry of a PIN. No new payment cards are needed; existing card readers simply need to be reconfigured. For the payment to go through, the card reader must be powered, whether by the mains, a battery or a generator.

This solution is exclusively reserved for retailers selling essential goods. It is already in place or is currently being rolled out in northern European countries.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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