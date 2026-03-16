Julius Bär CEO earned CHF24 million in 2025
CEO Stefan Bollinger will receive compensation of CHF24 million ($30.3 million) from the private bank Julius Bär. That's CHF10 million more than UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti.
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According to the annual report published on Monday, Bollinger received a total payment of CHF8.27 million for his operational activities last year, with the fixed basic salary totalling CHF1.49 million.
Added to this is a “transfer fee” of CHF14.76 million for lost compensation from his former employer Goldman Sachs. Together, this amounts to an awarded compensation of CHF23.96 million. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti received a total remuneration of CHF14.9 million (about $19 million) last year.
+ Inside Julius Baer’s failed gamble on Signa real estate empire
Bollinger took up his position at Julius Bär on January 9, 2025. The previous CEO, Philipp Rickenbacher, left the company in the wake of the Signa scandal. The bank had been forced to take write-downs amounting to hundreds of millions of francs due to loans granted to the Signa group of Austrian entrepreneur René Benko, who is currently in prison.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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