Swiss economy shows timid signs of recovery

KOF Barometer on the rise, but economic outlook remains subdued Keystone-SDA

The Swiss economy is showing timid signs of recovery, but does not yet appear to be at full strength: this is the indication that emerges from the barometer of the KOF Swiss Economic Institute.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Barometro KOF in aumento, ma prospettive economia restano modeste Original Read more: Barometro KOF in aumento, ma prospettive economia restano modeste

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In April, the indicator stood at 97.9 points, 2.3 points higher than the figure – revised from 96.1 to 95.6 – in March, which had been the lowest since mid-2025, the KOF reported in a statement on Thursday. Although improving, the parameter thus remains at a level below the multi-year average of 100.

“The outlook for the Swiss economy remains modest,” KOF experts commented. The indicators for manufacturing, services and consumer demand in particular contributed to the increase in the index; negative signals came from the hotel and restaurant industry, while the indices for foreign demand, financial services and insurance, as well as construction were virtually unchanged.

The KOF presents its monthly barometer – published since the 1970s – as an indicator that anticipates economic developments. It consists of various data: it currently includes hundreds of sub-indicators. The KOF also presents its own quarterly economic forecasts on the Swiss and international economy, as well as a survey of economists (called Consensus).

Translated from Italian by AI/jdp

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