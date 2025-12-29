Swiss Post delivered 3% more parcels over Christmas 2025
Swiss Post sorted and delivered 23 million parcels between Black Friday at the end of November and Christmas. That's 3.1% more than the previous year, the Post said in a press release on Monday.
The peak of activity was recorded on December 2. On that day, Swiss Post employees processed 1.3 million parcels, a figure never before achieved in a single day. The new CEO Pascal Grieder thanked the staff for “this feat”.
To cope with the increased volume of parcels resulting from the growth in online commerce, Swiss Post plans to modernise its national parcel centres in Härkingen (canton Solothurn), Daillens (canton Vaud) and Frauenfeld (canton Thurgau).
To maintain its sorting capacity during the work, Swiss Post will build an additional regional parcel centre in Frauenfeld from the first half of 2026. It is scheduled to open before Christmas 2029, right next to the existing national parcel centre. Around 200 new jobs will be created.
Next year, Swiss Post will also install an additional parcel sorting machine at its Urdorf regional parcel centre in canton Zurich. This will create around 40 new jobs. In total, Swiss Post sorts parcels at 14 sites across Switzerland.
