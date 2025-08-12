Last Swiss paper manufacturer cuts jobs due to high costs

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Perlen Papier cuts 65 jobs due to weak demand for paper Keystone-SDA
Perlen Papier in Root, canton Lucerne, plans to cut 65 jobs to reduce costs.

In addition to measures to increase efficiency and reduce costs, job cuts are also unavoidable, the company announced in a statement on Monday. Employees have been informed of the measures and a social plan will be implemented, the statement added.

Perlen Papier justifies the measures with persistently weak demand for paper and further consolidation in the European paper market. In order to maintain the efficiency and thus the future viability of the company, costs are to be reduced from autumn 2025 onwards.

Machines will continue to operate

The company’s two paper machines will continue to operate. This will ensure that customers continue to receive coated magazine paper and newsprint in the usual quality.

Due to the tense market situation, costs have already been reduced, but the cost-cutting measures implemented have not yet had a sufficient effect. The company reported a loss for the last financial year despite rising paper sales, due to high price pressure.

The planned job cuts at Perlen Papier are causing concern in the municipality of Root. “It’s not good news when a company cuts jobs in the municipality,” the mayor of Root, Heinz Schumacher, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday afternoon.

