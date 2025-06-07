The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Logitech CEO: ‘We are well positioned to face US tariffs’

Logitech is well-positioned against the threat of US tariffs, said Hanneke Faber, CEO of the Swiss-American tech giant.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“Today we manufacture our products in a total of six countries,” explained the 56-year-old in a speech at the Swiss Economic Forum (SEF), an event that brought together 1,700 personalities from business, science, politics and the media in Interlaken, in canton Bern from June 5-6.

Logitech’s production in Asia and Mexico is more geographically diversified than in previous years and also than that of its competitors, the CEO emphasised. The group is also significantly reducing its production in China: by the end of the year, only 10% of Logitech products sold in the US will be manufactured in China, compared to 40% currently. However, the US is clearly the most important sales market for the company.

In the current period of uncertainty, the company intends to continue to invest heavily in innovation and product development, continued the Dutch executive in charge from December 2023. “Innovation is and remains our lifeblood and our product pipeline is well nourished,” she assured.

