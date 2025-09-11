Swiss parliament approves due diligence for high-risk consultancy activities
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss parliament approves due diligence for high-risk consultancy activities
Switzerland is adapting its Money Laundering Act to cover high-risk consultancy activities. On Thursday, the House of Representatives accepted the draft of the Senate, which was largely watered down compared to the government's original proposal.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Blanchiment: loi “soft” confirmée pour les conseillers au National
Original
Parliament has already approved the introduction of a federal register of beneficial owners to strengthen the fight against money laundering. It has decided to deal separately with the issue of legal advisers. This reform must meet the international standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The Senate largely modified the government’s draft. Only consultancy activities presenting a concrete risk of money laundering should be subject to the provisions of the Money Laundering Act. The political left, the Liberal Greens and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter criticised the bill for being too weak.
In the vote on the bill as a whole, the House of Representatives adopted it by 116 votes to 75.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
12,000 fish to be transferred by helicopter in Swiss river cleanup operation
This content was published on
Some 12,000 fish are being removed from the River Spöl in the Swiss National Park. This operation is necessary before cleaning up the riverbed, which was contaminated by PCBs during maintenance work in 2016.
Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe
This content was published on
The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from 25 September to 5 October. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.
Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide
This content was published on
The Valais Grand Council gives the green light for a solidarity contribution of CHF 10 million for the village of Blatten, which was destroyed by the landslide. The aid is to benefit the population, companies and associations.
Swiss SME sentiment remains stable despite steep US tariffs
This content was published on
Despite the high US tariffs, the mood among Swiss SMEs has hardly deteriorated. However, two thirds of export-oriented companies have now adjusted their export strategy, with one in ten even questioning it as a whole.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.