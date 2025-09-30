More than one third of firms in Switzerland are founded by foreigners

On average, 150 new companies were created every day. Keystone / Christian Beutler

More than one in three new companies in Switzerland will have been founded by foreigners by 2025. According to an analysis by the Institute for Young Entrepreneurs (IFJ), 37.5% of the total 40,867 new entries in the commercial register between January and September were made by people without a Swiss passport.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The analysis of the years 2020 to 2024 shows a continuous increase in the proportion of foreigners, the IFJ announced on Tuesday. In 2020, it stood at 35.8%. The results are related to the population structure. In 2024, more than a quarter of the permanent resident population in Switzerland had foreign citizenship.

Overall, the number of start-ups increased by 4.3% compared to the same period last year, reaching a new high as expected. On average, 150 new companies were created every day.

The craft sector was particularly strong with 4,435 new companies, followed by consulting (4,310) and real estate (3,800). B2B and B2C services as well as architecture and engineering also grew significantly.

Regionally, Central Switzerland stood out with an 11.4% increase in new start-ups. The Zurich region grew by 5.9%, and southwestern Switzerland, including Geneva, by 4.4%. Eastern Switzerland, on the other hand, saw a slight decline of 1.0%.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

