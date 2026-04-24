Nestlé announces up to 180 job cuts in France
The food giant Nestlé is planning to cut up to 180 support jobs in France. The head office in Issy-les-Moulineaux (Hauts-de-Seine) and two research centres in Tours (Indre-et-Loire) and Lisieux (Calvados) will be affected, the company said on Thursday.
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These projects are part of the plan announced in October 2025 by the new CEO Philipp Navratil, which foresees the reduction of 16,000 jobs worldwide to slash overall costs by more than €1 billion from 2027.
In an agri-food market under pressure and characterised by a loss of purchasing power, rising production costs and increased competition, Nestlé France plans in particular to make greater use of the group’s shared services and to simplify its structure, including its research and development centres in Tours and Lisieux, it said in a statement.
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These plans could lead to the loss of 180 jobs in France, the text adds. Taking into account vacancies, new hires and voluntary internal transfers, the actual social impact could be reduced to 75 to 100 jobs, Nestlé said. The plan would be implemented gradually from 2027.
The company employs a total of 9,000 people in France in thirteen factories, four research and development centres and a corporate headquarters. The world’s largest food company employs around 270,000 people in over 180 countries. The company, which was founded by Heinrich Nestle, a pharmacist’s assistant from Frankfurt, is headquartered in Vevey in canton Vaud in western Switzerland.
Adapted from German by AI/sb
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